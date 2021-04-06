USAG Wiesbaden celebrates the opening of a new artificial turf field on Clay North

From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District commander Col. Patrick Dagon, U.S. Army Col. Mario A. Washington, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Wiesbaden, and a family member participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new artificial turf field located at Clay North in Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, June 4, 2021. The turf field is the latest sports addition for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and is located next to the Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation Programs (FMWR) Recreation Center at Clay North. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

