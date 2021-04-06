Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden celebrates the opening of a new artificial turf field on Clay North [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Wiesbaden celebrates the opening of a new artificial turf field on Clay North

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District commander Col. Patrick Dagon, U.S. Army Col. Mario A. Washington, Garrison Commander, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Wiesbaden, and a family member participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new artificial turf field located at Clay North in Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, June 4, 2021. The turf field is the latest sports addition for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and is located next to the Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation Programs (FMWR) Recreation Center at Clay North. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:46
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Sports
    USACE
    IMCOM
    Outdoor Recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USAREUR/AF

