The new artificial turf field located at Clay North in Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, June 4, 2021. The turf field is the latest sports addition for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and is located next to the Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation Programs (FMWR) Recreation Center at Clay North. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6681357
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-GH914-0048
|Resolution:
|5788x3864
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden celebrates the opening of a new artificial turf field on Clay North [Image 3 of 3], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Wiesbaden celebrates the opening of a new artificial turf field on Clay North
