BALTIC SEA (June 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), not pictured, and the German navy Braunschweig-class corvette FGS Ludwig am Rhein (F 264) participate in a photo exercise with a Dutch P-3C Orion aircraft as part of Baltic Operations 50, June 7, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
