BALTIC SEA (June 7, 2021) Seaman Anahi Herrera, from Kellyville, Okla., aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), watches Baltic Operations 50, June 6, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

