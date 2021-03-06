210603-N-HG846-1058 SEA OF JAPAN (June 3, 2021) – Conning officer Ensign Gabrielle Tath, from Dubuque, Iowa, searches for surface contacts in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|06.03.2021
|06.08.2021 01:34
|6681229
|210603-N-HG846-1058
|2207x1472
|437.7 KB
|SEA OF JAPAN
|5
|2
