    SEA OF JAPAN

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210603-N-HG846-1058 SEA OF JAPAN (June 3, 2021) – Conning officer Ensign Gabrielle Tath, from Dubuque, Iowa, searches for surface contacts in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6681229
    VIRIN: 210603-N-HG846-1058
    Resolution: 2207x1472
    Size: 437.7 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conning officer Ensign Gabrielle Tath, from Dubuque, Iowa, searches for surface contacts in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors search for surface contacts in the pilot house USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Retail Specialist Seaman Alescia Pugh, from Schenectady, N.Y., mans the lee helm
    Conning officer Ensign Gabrielle Tath, from Dubuque, Iowa, searches for surface contacts in the pilot house
    Quartermaster Seaman Morales Caceres, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, uses a gyro compass to take a bearing
    Retail Specialist Seaman Alescia Pugh (left), from Schenectady, N.Y., and Seaman Dravian Marbury, from Atlanta, Ga., man the lee helm and helm in the pilot house

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

