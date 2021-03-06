Sailors search for surface contacts in the pilot house USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

210603-N-HG846-1052 SEA OF JAPAN (June 3, 2021) – Sailors search for surface contacts in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

