PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kevin Johnson, from Long Beach, Calif., leads junior Sailors through a General Quarters training environment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

