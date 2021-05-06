Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kevin Johnson, from Long Beach, Calif., leads junior Sailors through a General Quarters training environment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

