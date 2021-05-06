PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kevin Johnson, from Long Beach, Calif., leads junior Sailors through a General Quarters training environment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6681193
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-MQ703-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, General Quarters [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT