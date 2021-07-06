210607-N-WS494-1075 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) An F/A -18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.