Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sturdy Seating [Image 1 of 2]

    Sturdy Seating

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Joseph Stewart, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Company B, 106th Support Battalion, tightens the seat in a palletized loading system vehicle at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 106th, as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, is supporting training with logistical, maintenance, and medical services. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6681179
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-TQ005-208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: LUCEDALE, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sturdy Seating [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sturdy Seating
    Supporting Through Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSNG
    155NTC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT