Sturdy Seating

Spc. Joseph Stewart, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Company B, 106th Support Battalion, tightens the seat in a palletized loading system vehicle at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 106th, as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, is supporting training with logistical, maintenance, and medical services. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

