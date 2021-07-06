Spc. Joseph Stewart, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Company B, 106th Support Battalion, tightens the seat in a palletized loading system vehicle at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 106th, as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, is supporting training with logistical, maintenance, and medical services. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6681179
|VIRIN:
|210607-Z-TQ005-208
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LUCEDALE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sturdy Seating [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
