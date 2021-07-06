Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Through Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Supporting Through Maintenance

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. John Lopez with the 100th Quartermaster Company, Nevada National Guard, works to repair a generator at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 100th Quartermaster Company is supporting the 298th Support Battalion, assisting with sustainment of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their NTC rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

