Pfc. John Lopez with the 100th Quartermaster Company, Nevada National Guard, works to repair a generator at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 100th Quartermaster Company is supporting the 298th Support Battalion, assisting with sustainment of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their NTC rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:06 Photo ID: 6681180 VIRIN: 210607-Z-TQ005-210 Resolution: 6276x4276 Size: 13.71 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supporting Through Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.