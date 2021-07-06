Pfc. John Lopez with the 100th Quartermaster Company, Nevada National Guard, works to repair a generator at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 100th Quartermaster Company is supporting the 298th Support Battalion, assisting with sustainment of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their NTC rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6681180
|VIRIN:
|210607-Z-TQ005-210
|Resolution:
|6276x4276
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting Through Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT