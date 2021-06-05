15th MDG increases women’s access to care

Lt. Col. Colleen Neemann, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical medicine flight commander, demonstrates several birth options, such as an intrauterine device, at the 15th MDG’s contraceptive clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. The contraceptive clinic opened June 7 to service beneficiaires and provide same-day procedures without a referral. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

