Lt. Col. Colleen Neemann, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical medicine flight commander, demonstrates several birth options, such as an intrauterine device, at the 15th MDG’s contraceptive clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. The contraceptive clinic opened June 7 to service beneficiaires and provide same-day procedures without a referral. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6680994
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-DT029-0045
|Resolution:
|1087x723
|Size:
|90.68 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MDG increases women’s access to care [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
15th MDG increases women’s access to care
LEAVE A COMMENT