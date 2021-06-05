Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MDG increases women’s access to care [Image 1 of 2]

    15th MDG increases women’s access to care

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Colleen Neemann, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical medicine flight commander, demonstrates many birth control options, such as a birth control ring, at the 15th MDG at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. The contraceptive clinic aims to educate on all types of contraceptive methods and answer any questions beneficiaries may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 19:06
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    healthcare
    hickam
    hawaii
    women
    birth control

