15th MDG increases women’s access to care

Lt. Col. Colleen Neemann, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical medicine flight commander, demonstrates many birth control options, such as a birth control ring, at the 15th MDG at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. The contraceptive clinic aims to educate on all types of contraceptive methods and answer any questions beneficiaries may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

