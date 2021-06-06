Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow Mission Command Put to the Test [Image 11 of 13]

    Red Arrow Mission Command Put to the Test

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Stacy 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team assemble an antenna to support the simulated warfighter exercise (WFX) at Camp Atterbury, Ind., May 30-June 15. Red Arrow soldiers joined forces with soldiers from an additional seven brigades and the division headquarters to test and evaluate the readiness of commanders and their staff on large scale combat operations through computer simulated scenarios. (32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Stacy/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6680903
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-OK054-024
    Resolution: 3681x2454
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    32nd IBCT
    Readiness
    Training
    Red Arrow
    WFX

