Red Arrow Mission Command Put to the Test

Soldiers with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in a simulated warfighter exercise (WFX) at Camp Atterbury, Ind., May 30-June 15. These Red Arrow soldiers joined forces with soldiers from an additional seven brigades and the division headquarters to test and evaluate the readiness of commanders and their staff on large scale combat operations through computer simulated scenarios. (32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Stacy/Released)

