DLA Troop Support welcomes new Indo-Pacific commander for a virtual visit

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support welcomed Navy Cmdr. Eric Decker, the new Troop Support Indo-Pacific commander, to the organization during a two-day virtual visit June 3-4. He met with Troop Support Acting Commander Richard Ellis and leaders from each of the five supply chains and the operations and plans office at the Troop Support headquarters in Philadelphia.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific

