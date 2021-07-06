The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support welcomed Navy Cmdr. Eric Decker, the new Troop Support Indo-Pacific commander, to the organization during a two-day virtual visit June 3-4. He met with Troop Support Acting Commander Richard Ellis and leaders from each of the five supply chains and the operations and plans office at the Troop Support headquarters in Philadelphia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:43 Photo ID: 6680630 VIRIN: 210607-D-OH989-001 Resolution: 380x475 Size: 64.12 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Troop Support welcomes new Indo-Pacific commander for a virtual visit, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.