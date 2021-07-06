Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3]

    Airman Leadership School

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in Airman Leadership School listen to indoctrination briefings, June 7, 2021, during their first day of in-resident classes on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:24
    Photo ID: 6680104
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-SM234-008
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 948.5 KB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commandant’s welcome
    Airman Leadership School
    Airman Leadership School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen return to campus for Airman Leadership School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    USAF
    EPME
    ALS
    Lankford Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT