U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in Airman Leadership School listen to indoctrination briefings, June 7, 2021, during their first day of in-resident classes on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:24 Photo ID: 6680104 VIRIN: 210607-Z-SM234-008 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 948.5 KB Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.