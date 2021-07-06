Commandant’s welcome

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center commandant, welcomes incoming students to Airman Leadership School, June 7, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base outside of Knoxville, Tennessee. The incoming 84 students are the first EPME class on campus since pandemic constraints forced virtual training in early 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
