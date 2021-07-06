Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant’s welcome [Image 1 of 3]

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center commandant, welcomes incoming students to Airman Leadership School, June 7, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base outside of Knoxville, Tennessee. The incoming 84 students are the first EPME class on campus since pandemic constraints forced virtual training in early 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant’s welcome [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    USAF
    EPME
    ALS
    Lankford Center

