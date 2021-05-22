Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman welcomes newest chiefs during recognition ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Holloman welcomes newest chiefs during recognition ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Chastain, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron superintendent, accepts a plaque during the Chief Recognition Ceremony, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Four individuals from Team Holloman accepted their roles in becoming the highest rank in the senior noncommissioned officer tier in the U.S. Air Force. At the rank of Chief master sergeant, the Airmen assume the responsibility of being a senior enlisted advisor and the responsibility of developing purposeful strategies to lead Airmen with character and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman welcomes newest chiefs during recognition ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Chief Master Sergeant
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command

