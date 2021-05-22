Chief Master Sgt. Jayar Dela Cruz, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron superintendent, lights a candle during the Chief Recognition Ceremony, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Four individuals from Team Holloman accepted their roles in becoming the highest rank in the senior noncommissioned officer tier in the U.S. Air Force. At the rank of Chief master sergeant, the Airmen assume the responsibility of being a senior enlisted advisor and the responsibility of developing purposeful strategies to lead Airmen with character and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:15 Photo ID: 6680084 VIRIN: 210522-F-UE756-1066 Resolution: 4113x2872 Size: 1.31 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman welcomes newest chiefs during recognition ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.