Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, left, 49th Wing command chief, and his wife, Cindy Temple, pose for a photo during a cooking class, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Through camaraderie and fun, these sessions offer a unique way to accomplish a shared priority of Holloman AFB and MainGate United, promoting careful coordination, communication, and cooperation with all community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6680075
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-F3317-1003
|Resolution:
|5052x3904
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman hosts cooking class [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
