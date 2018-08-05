Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, left, 49th Wing command chief, and his wife, Cindy Temple, pose for a photo during a cooking class, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Through camaraderie and fun, these sessions offer a unique way to accomplish a shared priority of Holloman AFB and MainGate United, promoting careful coordination, communication, and cooperation with all community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2018 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6680075 VIRIN: 210522-F-F3317-1003 Resolution: 5052x3904 Size: 1.99 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman hosts cooking class [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.