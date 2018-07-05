Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman hosts cooking class [Image 1 of 3]

    Holloman hosts cooking class

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Annette Candelaria Joyner, left, Mountain View Middle School culinary instructor, shows Holloman Airmen how to cook three sisters stew during a cooking class, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. In an effort to give back to Holloman Airmen and harbor relationships between the base and surrounding communities, MainGate United, an organization of community leaders who prioritize providing support to nearby military installations, and Holloman, have collaborated to host quarterly cooking classes highlighting the food culture of New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2018
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:51
    Photo ID: 6680073
    VIRIN: 210522-F-F3317-1004
    Resolution: 5436x3616
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Holloman hosts cooking class [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    MainGate United

