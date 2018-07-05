Annette Candelaria Joyner, left, Mountain View Middle School culinary instructor, shows Holloman Airmen how to cook three sisters stew during a cooking class, May 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. In an effort to give back to Holloman Airmen and harbor relationships between the base and surrounding communities, MainGate United, an organization of community leaders who prioritize providing support to nearby military installations, and Holloman, have collaborated to host quarterly cooking classes highlighting the food culture of New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2018 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6680073 VIRIN: 210522-F-F3317-1004 Resolution: 5436x3616 Size: 2.23 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman hosts cooking class [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.