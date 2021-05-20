Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard! [Image 2 of 2]

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington, 17th Medical Group superintendent, coins Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, at the 17th Training Wing Spotlight in the Norma Brown building on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2021. Jaggard was chosen as the 17th TRW Spotlight for his hard work in the mission to train, develop, and inspire the future force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:22
    Photo ID: 6680041
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DX569-3527
    Resolution: 4718x3370
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard! [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!
    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE
    Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard
    Force Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington
    17th TRW Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT