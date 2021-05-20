17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Washington, 17th Medical Group superintendent, coins Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, at the 17th Training Wing Spotlight in the Norma Brown building on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2021. Jaggard was chosen as the 17th TRW Spotlight for his hard work in the mission to train, develop, and inspire the future force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

