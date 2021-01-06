Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard! [Image 1 of 2]

    17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard!

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The official photo of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 1, 2021. Jaggard was featured in the 17th Training Wing Spotlight for his hard work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 11:22
    Photo ID: 6680036
    VIRIN: 210601-F-AE594-1051
    Resolution: 1961x2746
    Size: 437.56 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, 17th TRW Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard! [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Staff Sgt. Nigel Jaggard
    Wing Spotlight
    17th Logistics Readiness Squadron

