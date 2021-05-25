78th LRS fuels the fight

Airman 1st Class Deshawn Carino, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight Distribution Element distribution operator, has Sheldon Brown, Bulk Fuel Storage fuel specialist, open the valve to allow fuel to flow out of the tank and in to bulk fuel storage tanks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 25, 2021. It can take around one hour for a single fuel truck operator to do a round trip from an aircraft to bulk fuel storage during defuel operations.

