Airman 1st Class Deshawn Carino, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight Distribution Element distribution operator, monitors the R-11 trucks instruments during defuel operations of a C-5 Galaxy at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 25, 2021. Once the trucks capacity reaches 5,000 gallon an additional person is needed on top of the truck to ensure fuel does not over fill the tank.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:02 Photo ID: 6679891 VIRIN: 210525-F-ED303-0025 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.33 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 78th LRS fuels the fight [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.