Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th LRS fuels the fight [Image 4 of 5]

    78th LRS fuels the fight

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Deshawn Carino, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight Distribution Element distribution operator, monitors the R-11 trucks instruments during defuel operations of a C-5 Galaxy at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 25, 2021. Once the trucks capacity reaches 5,000 gallon an additional person is needed on top of the truck to ensure fuel does not over fill the tank.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th LRS fuels the fight [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Petroleum Oils and Lubricants

