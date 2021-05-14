Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Environmental Stewardship: Clean the Bay, Our Way

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees participate in the annual Chesapeake Bay; Clean the Bay Day (CTBD). This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participation was slightly different and NNSY employees had their own rendition of CTBD. Employees cleaned creeks, streams, rivers, and areas of land that lead from NNSY to the Chesapeake Bay. This year NNSY employees removed over 600 pounds of litter and debris.

