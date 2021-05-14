Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Environmental Stewardship: Clean the Bay, Our Way [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Environmental Stewardship: Clean the Bay, Our Way

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees participate in the annual Chesapeake Bay; Clean the Bay Day (CTBD). This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participation was slightly different and NNSY employees had their own rendition of CTBD. Employees cleaned creeks, streams, rivers, and areas of land that lead from NNSY to the Chesapeake Bay. This year NNSY employees removed over 600 pounds of litter and debris.

