210602-N-LN075-1061

RED SEA (June 2, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class William Levi signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 2. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 07:30 Photo ID: 6678342 VIRIN: 210602-N-LN075-1061 Resolution: 5661x3774 Size: 1.22 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210602-N-LN075-1061 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.