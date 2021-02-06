Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210602-N-LN075-1003

    210602-N-LN075-1003

    RED SEA

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210602-N-LN075-1003
    RED SEA (June 2, 2021) - MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepare for flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Red Sea, June 2. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Location: RED SEA
    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

