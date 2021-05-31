Starting from Scratch

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, cordon off and set up tents in a bivouac area May 31, 2021, at a training site on FT. Hunter Liggett, CA. The 561st RSG conucts annual training to keep abreast of industry standards in communication, logistics and personnel management. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

