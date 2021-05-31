U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, cordon off and set up tents in a bivouac area May 31, 2021, at a training site on FT. Hunter Liggett, CA. The 561st RSG conucts annual training to keep abreast of industry standards in communication, logistics and personnel management. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 23:02
|Photo ID:
|6678162
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-BM388-864
|Resolution:
|5580x3196
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT