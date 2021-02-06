Army Chaplain (Capt.) David Martin of the 561st Regional Support Group out of Omaha, NE, Speaks with Soldiers from the 477th Transportation Company out of Marysville, WA June 2, 2021 at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. Chaplain, Martin nurtures the living by providing religious services, counseling, and guidance. The Chaplain Corps vows to honor the fallen, care for the wounded and nurture the living. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1sr Class Justin Hardin) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sergeant 1sr Class Justin Hardin)
This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
