    Starting from Scratch

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army Chaplain (Capt.) David Martin of the 561st Regional Support Group out of Omaha, NE, Speaks with Soldiers from the 477th Transportation Company out of Marysville, WA June 2, 2021 at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. Chaplain, Martin nurtures the living by providing religious services, counseling, and guidance. The Chaplain Corps vows to honor the fallen, care for the wounded and nurture the living. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1sr Class Justin Hardin) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sergeant 1sr Class Justin Hardin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 23:02
    Photo ID: 6678163
    VIRIN: 210602-A-BM388-092
    Resolution: 5748x4000
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WA, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting from Scratch [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Transportation
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chaplain
    Army
    477th TC

