    Blackfoot Co., ‘1 Geronimo' paratroopers fire the Carl Gustaf at JBER [Image 26 of 28]

    Blackfoot Co., ‘1 Geronimo' paratroopers fire the Carl Gustaf at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left to right, Army Sgt. Louis Rangel, Spc. Matthew Veysey, and Pvt. Dawson Peterson, all paratroopers assigned to Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, enjoy a moment of levity prior to conducting M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2021. The MAAWS, also known as the Carl Gustaf, is a man-portable, reusable, breach-loading, 84 mm recoilless rifle capable of destroying personnel and armored targets up to 700 meters away. The paratroopers conducted the live-fire training to hone their proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6678125
    VIRIN: 210603-F-HY271-0253
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackfoot Co., ‘1 Geronimo' paratroopers fire the Carl Gustaf at JBER [Image 28 of 28], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Carl Gustaf
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System

