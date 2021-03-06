Blackfoot Co., ‘1 Geronimo' paratroopers fire the Carl Gustaf at JBER

Army paratroopers assigned to Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, fire the M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2021. The MAAWS, also known as the Carl Gustaf, is a man-portable, reusable, breach-loading, 84 mm recoilless rifle capable of destroying personnel and armored targets up to 700 meters away. The paratroopers conducted the live-fire training to hone their proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

