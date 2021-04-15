11th MEU Marines conduct FONOPS training

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Halley, a machine gunner with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), scans for surface contacts aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

