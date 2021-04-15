Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines conduct FONOPS training [Image 3 of 5]

    11th MEU Marines conduct FONOPS training

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in behind an M240B machine gun aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6678073
    VIRIN: 210415-M-VW477-1022
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct FONOPS training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th MEU
    Marines
    weapons
    PrideOfThePacific
    FONOPS
    USS PHB

