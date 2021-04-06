Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWHS-3 Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    MWHS-3 Change of Command

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas E. Bolen Jr., the oncoming commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, salutes the colors during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Robert E. Herrmann, was recognized for his leadership, service and dedication to the Corps. The unit also welcomed Bolen as the new commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by PFC. Jaime Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 18:47
    Photo ID: 6678066
    VIRIN: 210603-M-NR678-1214
    Resolution: 5047x2839
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWHS-3 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jaime Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWHS-3 Change of Command
    MWHS-3 Change of Command
    MWHS-3 Change of Command
    MWHS-3 Change of Command
    MWHS-3 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MWHS-3
    3rd MAW
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT