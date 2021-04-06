MWHS-3 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney (right), the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Lt. Col. Robert E. Herrmann, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Herrmann was recognized for his leadership, service and dedication to the Corps. The unit also welcomed Lt. Col. Thomas E. Bolen, Jr. as the new commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by PFC. Jaime Reyes)

