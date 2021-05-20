Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridge to Success [Image 3 of 3]

    Bridge to Success

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hartwick, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, checks HD53 Lockheed Martin equipment May 20, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. SkillBridge is an opportunity for Service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of military service prior to separation. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6677585
    VIRIN: 210520-F-TT585-1067
    Resolution: 3397x2260
    Size: 545.79 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge to Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transition
    Training
    Seperation
    Joining
    33rd Fighter Wing
    DOD SkillBridge

