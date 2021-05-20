Bridge to Success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hartwick, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, checks HD53 Lockheed Martin equipment May 20, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. SkillBridge is an opportunity for Service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of military service prior to separation. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

