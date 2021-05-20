U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hartwick, 33rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, and Senior Airman Lauren Hartwick, 96th Test Wing cyber transport technician, pose for a photo May 20, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Hartwick's both joined the Air Force after high school to set themselves up for their future. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:00
|Photo ID:
|6677584
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-TT585-1024
|Resolution:
|2351x3533
|Size:
|631.22 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridge to Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT