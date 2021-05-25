210525-N-MT581-1053



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Chad Chartier, from Mount Gilead, Ohio, right, gives Midshipmen from various colleges a welcome brief aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), May 25. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Tours [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.