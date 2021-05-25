210525-N-MT581-1225



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2021) Midshipmen from various colleges participate in line handling training aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), May 25. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 12:59 Photo ID: 6676956 VIRIN: 210525-N-MT581-1225 Resolution: 1633x2270 Size: 264.92 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Tours [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.