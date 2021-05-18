Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210518-N-MT581-1174

    AT SEA (May. 18, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a live fire training exercise. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6676764
    VIRIN: 210518-N-MT581-1174
    Resolution: 2900x2022
    Size: 621.68 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

    3rd Fleet
    US Navy
    Make a Difference
    USS John P. Murtha LPD 26
    Win Everyday
    B Great

