USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

AT SEA (May. 18, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a live fire training exercise. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6676765
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|3422x2200
|Size:
|553.47 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
