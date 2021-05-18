USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

210518-N-MT581-2605



AT SEA (May. 18, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a live fire training exercise. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US