Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project [Image 5 of 7]

    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, load backpacks during a volunteer event at the Baltimore Hunger Project headquarters, Baltimore, June 3, 2021. The BHP is dedicated to eliminating the growing problem of weekend childhood hunger by feeding bodies and minds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:10
    Photo ID: 6676755
    VIRIN: 210603-M-KC226-1224
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project
    Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Commandant's Own

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT