Lynne Kahn, founder and executive director of the Baltimore Hunger Project, speaks to Marines with Marine Barracks Washington during a volunteer event at the Baltimore Hunger Project headquarters, June 3, 2021. The BHP is dedicated to eliminating the growing problem of weekend childhood hunger by feeding bodies and minds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:09 Photo ID: 6676751 VIRIN: 210603-M-KC226-1006 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barracks Marine volunteer for Baltimore Hunger Project [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.