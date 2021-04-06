210604-N-XX139-0012 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), delivers remarks during a 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony. CIWT and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station commemorated the event during a morning ceremony on Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6676728 VIRIN: 210604-N-XX139-0012 Resolution: 4603x3130 Size: 1.2 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Information Warfare, NHHC, NETC, CIWT, IWTC Corry Station [Image 2 of 2], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.