    CIWT / IWTC Corry Station Commemorate 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway [Image 1 of 2]

    CIWT / IWTC Corry Station Commemorate 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210604-N-XX139-0006 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), delivers remarks during a 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony. CIWT and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station commemorated the event during a morning ceremony on Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

    CIWT / IWTC Corry Station Commemorate 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway
    Information Warfare, NHHC, NETC, CIWT, IWTC Corry Station

    CIWT / IWTC Corry Station Commemorate 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

    NETC
    NHHC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

