DENMARK STRAIT (June 3, 2021) Seaman Brandon Garcia, from Morristown, Tenn., left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Coakley, from Sandwich, Ill., stand watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

