DENMARK STRAIT (June 3, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Neil Griffith takes a bearing with an alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 3, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6676576
|VIRIN:
|210603-N-CJ510-0041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|923.85 KB
|Location:
|DENMARK STRAIT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT